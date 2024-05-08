49ers Focused On Contract Extension With WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ian Rapoport reports that the 49ers are looking to move forward with WR Brandon Aiyuk on the roster and want a long-term contract extension, as they view him as a key part of the offense.

Rapoport adds that a potential contract extension with Aiyuk could be in the range of the one the Eagles signed with WR DeVonta Smith or that the Lions signed with WR Amon-Ra St.Brown.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We will have more news on Aiyuk as it becomes available.