49ers Cut DL Spencer Waege

The San Francisco 49ers announced they waived DL Spencer Waege on Wednesday.

Waege, 25, signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota in May of last year. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

The 49ers signed him to a futures deal in January.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.