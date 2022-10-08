Saints Make Six Moves Including Placing CB P.J. Williams On IR

Field Yates reports that the Saints made six roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 5 game.

The full list includes:

Saints waived RB Tony Jones .

. Saints placed CB P.J. Williams on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Saints activated DT Malcolm Roach from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Saints elevated CB Chris Harris and WR Keith Kirkwood to their active roster.

and WR to their active roster. Saints signed DB Bryce Thompson to their active roster.

Williams will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Williams, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,061,619 contract before returning to the Saints on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019.

Williams has played on one-year contracts with the Saints the past several years.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 42 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in four games for the Saints and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.