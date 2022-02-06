Saints RB Alvin Kamara Arrested On Battery Charge

Las Vegas Police announced Sunday that Saints RB Alvin Kamara was arrested after a victim reported being battered at a nightclub in Las Vegas.

According to Police, Kamara caused “substantial bodily harm” to the person:

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

Kamara was in Las Vegas for today’s Pro Bowl.

Kamara, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. Kamara was in the final year of his four-year, $3.85 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million in September of last year.

He’s set to make base salaries of $5.5 million in 2022, and $9.4 million in 2023.

In 2021, Kamara appeared in 13 games for the Saints and rushed for 898 yards on 240 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 47 receptions for 439 yards receiving and nine total touchdowns.

