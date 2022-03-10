Saints Re-Sign DE Carl Granderson To Two-Year Deal

According to Field Yates, the Saints are re-signing DE Carl Granderson to a two-year, $4.3 million deal including a $240, 000 signing bonus.

Granderson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in April of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints and was set to earn a salary of $965,000 in 2022 as an exclusive rights deal.

In 2021, Granderson appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks.