Saints Re-Sign DE Carl Granderson To Two-Year Deal

According to Field Yates, the Saints are re-signing DE Carl Granderson to a two-year, $4.3 million deal including a $240, 000 signing bonus.
Granderson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in April of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints and was set to earn a salary of $965,000 in 2022 as an exclusive rights deal.
In 2021, Granderson appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!