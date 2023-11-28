Saints Signing K Austin Seibert To Practice Squad

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing K Austin Seibert to their practice squad.
Matthew Paras confirmed New Orleans is signing Seibert to the taxi squad.
The Saints’ practice squad now includes:
- DB Johnathan Abram
- LB Ryan Connelly (Injured)
- WR Shaquan Davis (Injured)
- DT Jack Heflin
- DE Niko Lalos
- LB Anfernee Orji
- TE Tommy Hudson
- DB Faion Hicks
- TE Michael Jacobson
- T Mark Evans
- DB Daniel Sorensen
- T Cameron Erving
- WR Jontre Kirklin
- RB Jordan Mims
- G Tommy Kraemer
- RB Adam Prentice
- WR Marquez Callaway
- K Austin Seibert
New Orleans brought Seibert in for a workout and was impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.
Seibert, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with the Browns, but was waived the following year.
From there, Seibert joined the Bengals before being claimed by the Lions and was later waived by Detroit after just three games. The Jets signed him to their practice squad in September but cut him loose after a couple of weeks.
In 2022, Seibert appeared in three games for the Lions and converted 3 of 5 field goal attempts to go along with all 12 extra point tries.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!