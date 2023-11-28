Saints Signing K Austin Seibert To Practice Squad

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing K Austin Seibert to their practice squad.

Matthew Paras confirmed New Orleans is signing Seibert to the taxi squad.

The Saints’ practice squad now includes:

DB Johnathan Abram LB Ryan Connelly (Injured) WR Shaquan Davis (Injured) DT Jack Heflin DE Niko Lalos LB Anfernee Orji TE Tommy Hudson DB Faion Hicks TE Michael Jacobson T Mark Evans DB Daniel Sorensen T Cameron Erving WR Jontre Kirklin RB Jordan Mims G Tommy Kraemer RB Adam Prentice WR Marquez Callaway K Austin Seibert

New Orleans brought Seibert in for a workout and was impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

Seibert, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with the Browns, but was waived the following year.

From there, Seibert joined the Bengals before being claimed by the Lions and was later waived by Detroit after just three games. The Jets signed him to their practice squad in September but cut him loose after a couple of weeks.

In 2022, Seibert appeared in three games for the Lions and converted 3 of 5 field goal attempts to go along with all 12 extra point tries.