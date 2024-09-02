Saints Worked Out Seven Including WR John Ross

The New Orleans Saints brought in seven free agents for tryouts on Monday including veteran WR John Ross, per Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Ross, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.

He was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2021.

Ross wound up sitting out the entire 2022 season but signed with the Chiefs on a futures deal at the beginning of 2023. The Chiefs placed him on the retired list during the summer and later cut him.

He then went on to sign with the Eagles in May 2024 before being cut from their roster ahead of the season.

In 2021, Ross appeared in 10 games for the Giants and caught 11 passes for 224 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Dorsett, 31, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

He re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year but missed the entire season with a foot injury.

Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in 2021, but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad. The Jaguars released him and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle released Dorsett and he caught on with the Texans for the 2022 season. He signed with the Raiders back in March but was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Broncos. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad last season.

In 2023, he appeared in two games for the Broncos and was targeted three times.