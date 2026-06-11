Saints WR Chris Olave Not Fully Cleared From Blood Clot Issue

Saints WR Chris Olave missed the season finale in 2025 due to a blood clot issue in his lungs.

The 25-year-old has participated in individual drills during OTAs, but is yet to return to team action since the discovery five months ago. Saints HC Kellen Moore said they are being cautious and monitoring Olave’s workload because of the clot.

“He hasn’t been able to do the team activities obviously throughout OTAs,” coach Moore said, via Nola.com. “The blood clot was related to not participating in team and some of those things.”

Olave recently reflected on learning about the blood clot and is keeping his focus on being healthy for Week 1.

“It was crazy,” Olave said. “I didn’t really know before when they told me, I ain’t really know what a blood clot was, but once they told me, they explained the whole situation that was going on, I feel like it was tough at first.”

“But I just put my best foot forward, (and am) just trying to do everything right so I can be healthy at the beginning of the year.”

Olave is also going into the final year of his contract, and he recently said he feels something will get done before training camp.

Olave, 25, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave was entering the final year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that included a $11,195,909 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $15.49 million guaranteed for 2026.

In 2025, Olave appeared in 16 games for the Saints and caught 100 of 156 targets for 1,163 yards (11.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Olave as the news becomes available.