Saints WR Michael Thomas Arrested

According to Nick Underhill, Saints WR Michael Thomas was arrested on Friday stemming from an altercation with construction workers who were parking vehicles outside of his home.

Per Underhill, the Saints issued the following statement regarding the situation: “We are aware of the incident and are gathering information.”

Underhill notes that Thomas lives in a gated community and says there were several incidents leading up to his arrest, in which Thomas felt his privacy and his property were being threatened by the workers who were in the area near his home.

Thomas, 30, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.118 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019.

The Saints brought Thomas back on a one-year contract this past March worth $10 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Thomas has appeared in nine games for the Saints and caught 38 passes for 439 yards receiving and one touchdown.

