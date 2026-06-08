Seahawks Hosted S Ifeatu Melifonwu For Workout

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks brought in free agent S Ifeatu Melifonwu for a workout on Monday.

According to Garafolo, no deal is considered imminent between the Seahawks and Melifonwu at this time.

Melifonwu, 27, is the brother of veteran S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round in 2021.

Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus. He made a base salary of $1.192 million for the 2024 season before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dolphins last year.

In 2025, Melifonwu appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, making eight starts and recording 53 tackles, one sack, an interception and a pass defense.