Seahawks Hosted Texas DT Byron Murphy For Top 30 Visit

According to Corbin K. Smith, the Seahawks hosted Texas DT Byron Murphy for an official top-30 visit.

Murphy was one of the breakout players of the 2023 college football season and could be a first-round pick in April’s draft.

He’s also taken visits with the Raiders, Vikings, and Cowboys.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Murphy, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

In three years at Texas, Murphy recorded 70 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in 34 career games.

