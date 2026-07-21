Seahawks Officially Selected For Hard Knocks

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have been selected to be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks, which will debut on August 4th.

The champs open their doors this summer.#HardKnocks Training Camp with the @Seahawks premieres this August on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/8dXTR93xfy — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 31, 2026

The reigning champs will appear on Hard Knocks for the first time in the 23rd training camp iteration of the show.

This will be only the second time the defending Super Bowl champs have appeared on the show, other than the Baltimore Ravens in the first edition in 2001.

A full trailer can be seen here, which starts with Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald screaming, “Men, you are champions!” and following it with how they can achieve their goals again, “You have done it through our mentality of every freaking day. Next year, that’s what it’s gonna take.”