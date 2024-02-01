Seahawks Requested To Interview Tanner Engstrand For OC Position

The Seattle Seahawks have requested to interview Lions’ passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Albert Breer.

He’s also received some interest from the Patriots and Bucs for the same role.

Engstrand, 41, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of San Diego in 2005-2006 and earned several promotions to running backs coach, quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and was assistant head coach from 2013-2017.

He was hired as Michigan’s offensive analyst in 2018 before becoming the DC Defenders’ offensive coordinator in 2020 of the UFL. He made his NFL coaching debut as the Lions’ offensive assistant from 2021 and was promoted to tight ends coach in 2022.

Detroit promoted him to passing game coordinator last season.