Sean McVay’s Immediate Future With Rams Reportedly In ‘Limbo’

Adam Schefter reports that Sean McVay’s immediate future as the Rams head coach is in “limbo.”

Sources tell Schefter that they believe McVay will take some time after the regular season to determine whether he will return in 2023.

According to Schefter, McVay has gone back and forth on the decision to return and he plans to take some time to process what has been a difficult season.

Schefter adds that sources believe the tough season and the injuries sustained this year have taken a toll on McVay and he will need time to determine if he wants to be back for another season.

TV networks have shown interest in McVay the past few years, so he could have plenty of options should he opt to take a break from coaching. Beyond that, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is expected to depart for his old offensive coordinator job at Kentucky.

McVay is under team control through the 2026 season after signing an extension before the season.

McVay, 36, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an assistant back in 2008. He was hired a few years later by Washington as their assistant TEs coach and he managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator before the Rams brought him in as their head coach in 2017.

McVay was Coach of the Year after his first season in Los Angeles in 2017. The Rams signed him to an extension this past September.

In six seasons as the Rams head coach, McVay has led the team to a record of 60-37 (61.9 percent) to go along with four playoff appearances (7-3 record) and two trips to the Super Bowl.

We’ll have more regarding McVay as the news is available.