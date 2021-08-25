Source: Saints Worked Out TE Gabe Holmes

A league source tells NFLTR that the Saints brought in free agent TE Gabe Holmes for a workout on Wednesday.

New Orleans is dealing with injuries at tight end right now so it’s not surprising they’re taking a look at some available options.

Holmes, 30, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of preseason, but was cut loose just a few weeks later.

Holmes had brief stints with the Seahawks, Ravens, and Cardinals before signing on with the Colts in 2019. He sat out the 2020 season.

Holmes has spent time with the Titans and Dolphins in recent months.

In 2018, Holmes appeared in eight games for the Cardinals but did not record any statistics.