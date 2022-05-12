Steelers Conducting Second GM Interview With Eagles Exec Andy Weidl

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are having a second interview with Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl for their general manager vacancy.

Pittsburgh’s extensive search to replace Kevin Colbert continues, as Weidl is the fourth external candidate to receive a second interview.

Pittsburgh has already met with several GM candidates for the position including:

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Second interview)

(Second interview) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Second interview)

(Second interview) Former Bills GM Doug Whaley (Second interview)

(Second interview) Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl . (Second interview)

. (Second interview) Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN’s Louis Riddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt. (Interviewed)

Colts executive Ed Dobbs (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts executive (Interviewed) Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers’ assistant GM Dan Morgan. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of college scouting Joe Hortiz. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN’s Louis Riddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Vikings GB Rick Spielman (Interviewed)

Weidl got his start in the NFL with the Steelers in 1998 and was in Pittsburgh for two years before joining the Saints as a scout and Combine assistant for four years.

He joined the Ravens in 2005 and was with the organization for 10 years as a scout. He was hired by the Eagles in 2016 as the assistant director of player personnel and was quickly promoted twice over the next few seasons, earning the title of VP of player personnel in 2019.