Steelers Elevating P Brad Wing

The Steelers announced on Saturday that they are elevating P Brad Wing for Week 4.

We have elevated P Brad Wing from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster. @BordasLaw https://t.co/vbPvrgiBtK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 30, 2023

Wing, 32, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2013. He later caught on with the Steelers in January of 2014 before later being traded to the Giants in return for a 2016 conditional seventh-round pick.

Wing was entering the third year of his four-year, $7.05 million contract when the Giants released him in March of 2018.

In 2017, Wing appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and totaled 3,741 yards on 95 attempts (39.37 YPA) to go along with nine touchbacks.