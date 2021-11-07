Steelers Had Trade Talks With Eagles For DT Fletcher Cox

According to Jason La Canfora, the Steelers engaged with trade talks with the Eagles regarding veteran DT Fletcher Cox.

Pittsburgh was looking for defensive line help before last week’s deadline, as La Canfora says they’re not sure when DL Stephon Tuitt will return to the field.

However, the Eagles wanted at least a third-round pick for Cox, which was more than the Steelers were willing to pay.

Cox has struggled to make an impact like he’s accustomed to in Philadelphia’s new defensive system, but the Eagles wanted significant compensation for the dead cap hit they’d take by trading him.

Cox, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He’s currently in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed.

Cox stands to make base salaries of $15 million and $16.1 million over the final two years of his contract.

In 2021, Cox has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 12 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovered for a touchdown. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 43 interior defender out of 121 qualifying players.