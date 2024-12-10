NFC Notes: Jake Ferguson, Brandon Graham, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said CB Marshon Lattimore joined the team for workouts Monday and they are hoping to get a full week of practice before re-evaluating. (Ben Standig)

Quinn revealed they plan on bringing back K Zane Gonzalez to be the starter going forward. (John Keim)

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson missed two games with a concussion but returned to action in Week 14 against the Bengals. Ferguson revealed the scary moments he went through during the early phases of his concussion that opened his eyes to how serious these injuries are.

“The first two days were bad,” Ferguson said, via Josh Tolentino of Lone Star Live. “I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn’t find my water bottle. I started crying. I hadn’t cried like that since my dog died in middle school. I stopped and I was like, ‘What the heck is wrong with me?’ I came in here and they were like, ‘Yeah, that will happen.’ Talking to the doctors, they were like, ‘Your brain is not healthy right now, it’s doing everything it can to get back right. It’s emotions, it’s all this stuff.'”

“That’s when I was like, I really need to take this serious and really trust our guys here and trust what the doctors are telling me.”

Eagles DE Brandon Graham said the relationship between WR A.J. Brown and QB Jalen Hurts has changed and Brown needs to be held accountable for his outbursts and the way he handles disappointment.

“The person that’s complaining need to be accountable,” Graham said, via PFT. “I’m just being honest, you know what I’m saying? Like and he know this. I don’t know the whole story, but I know that [Hurts] is trying. And I mean, [Brown] could be a little better with how he responds to things and they were friends before this. It’s like, man, but things have changed, and I understand that because life happens, but we gotta — it’s the business side that we have to make sure that we don’t let the personal get in the way of the business and that’s what we gotta do better as right now because we know it’s the issue. Everybody’s saying some things, but we need to be able to talk things out as men, you know what I’m saying? But, we need to let personal stuff go and let’s get right for this game because man, it’s like most of the time it’s just a conversation that just need to be had, but the person with the problem got to want to talk to the person other than others. That’s all I’m saying.”

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith on how they can solve their pass game issues after a rough outing against the Panthers: “Being on the same page. Thinking the same. Seeing the right signals. Just going out there and making it work.” (Josh Alper)

Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni on K Jake Elliott after a missed kick in Week 14: "I've got a lot of confidence in Jake Elliott. Confidence is very high in Jake because I've seen who he can be." (Brooks Kubena)