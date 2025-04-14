Bears Hosting North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton For Visit Monday

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Bears are hosting North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton for a pre-draft visit on Monday.

This is the fourth reported visit for Hampton, who’s also taken trips to see the Steelers, Giants and Cowboys. He also had several formal Combine interviews, which you can see in our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.

Hampton is one of the top backs in this class and has been getting first-round buzz since he blew up the Scouting Combine with his combination of size, speed and power.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Hampton, 22, was a two-year starter at North Carolina, earning both first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors in his final two seasons. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

During his three-year college career, Hampton rushed 622 times for 3,565 yards (5.7 YPC) and 36 touchdowns to go along with 73 receptions for 635 yards and four more touchdowns.