Eagles Hosting Georgia S Malaki Starks For Visit

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks, the Eagles are hosting Georgia S Malaki Starks for a 30 visit.

Starks is widely seen as a potential first-round prospect in this upcoming draft class and vying to be the first safety off the board.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Starks, 21, was a freshman All-American before being named to both the All-American and All-SEC teams in each of his final two seasons at Georgia.

During his three-year college career, Starks recorded 197 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six interceptions and 17 pass deflections.

For more on Starks and other prospects, check out our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.