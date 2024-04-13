Steelers Hosting CB Cooper DeJean For Visit

According to Mike DeFabo, the Steelers are hosting Iowa CB Cooper DeJean for an official Top 30 visit.

DeJean, 20, was a two-time first-team all-Big-10 conference selection in his sophomore and junior seasons. He was a unanimous All-American his junior year at Iowa. He also set the single-season record at Iowa for interceptions returned for a touchdown at three.

He is widely considered a first-round draft selection.

Throughout his three-year career at Iowa, DeJean appeared in 30 games for the Hawkeyes and recorded 120 total tackles, including five tackles for loss to go along with 13 passes defended, seven interceptions, and three touchdowns. He also added another touchdown on special teams as a kick returner.