Steelers Signing UDFA QB John Rhys Plumlee

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are signing UCF UDFA QB John Rhys Plumlee following the draft on Saturday.

Plumlee, 23, began his career at Ole Miss before transferring to Central Florida.

In three seasons with the Rebels and two with the Knights, Plumlee appeared in 52 games and made 31 starts. He posted a record of 15-16 as a starter and completed 464 of his 760 pass attempts (61.1 percent) to go along with 5,838 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

He also rushed 453 times for 2,556 yards (5.6 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.