Steelers Hosting Clemson DT Bryan Bresee & Georgia OT Broderick Jones For Visits

According to Ray Fittipaldo, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting Clemson DT Bryan Bresee and Georgia OT Broderick Jones at their facility for top 30 visits today.

Both are expected to be first-round prospects and could be candidates for the Steelers’ selection at No. 17 overall.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Bresee, 21, was one of the nation’s top high school recruits and started three years at Clemson. He was a freshman All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020, and still made second and third-team all-conference despite battling injuries in 2021 and 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 23 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive tackle. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Colts DT Grover Stewart.

During his three-year college career, Bresee recorded 51 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections in 25 career games.

Jones, 21, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 15 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Giants LT Andrew Thomas.

During his three-year career, Jones started 19 games for the Bulldogs at left tackle, including all 15 in 2022.