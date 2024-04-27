Steelers Met With Free Agent CB Cam Sutton

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan met with free agent CB Cam Sutton in Pittsburgh last week.

Sutton reached a legal resolution stemming from a misdemeanor battery charge that led to his release in March.

Sutton is required to undergo a mental health evaluation which could possibly include treatment and undergo a probationary period of no weapons or firearms per the court in Tampa, Florida.

Sutton turned himself into the police amidst his alleged involvement in a domestic violence case. The sheriff’s office later announced the charges against Sutton included Domestic Battery by Strangulation.

According to Justin Rogers, Hillsborough County police were contacted at 4:30 a.m. on March 7 regarding a domestic incident and have made multiple attempts to contact Sutton. After being unable to contact Sutton, they released his warrant on social media on Wednesday.

The incident took place the day after Sutton was scheduled for a hearing in a paternity lawsuit against him in Tampa court. There’s another hearing in the case on May 6.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Sutton with a post-June 1 designation creates $1.5 million in cap space while creating $11,800,000 in dead money. However, if Sutton is found to have violated the personal conduct policy, Detroit could void his guarantees.

Sutton, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $3,126,128 which included a signing bonus of $736,128.

The Steelers re-signed Sutton to a two-year, $9 million contract in 2021. He signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions last offseason and was entering the second year of his contract when Detroit released him with a post-June 1 designation.

In 2023, Sutton appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and six pass defenses.