AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Nate Wiggins, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow shared the story of his rehab process and how he is currently feeling after undergoing season-ending wrist surgery in 2023.

“I’ve felt good the last two days,” Burrow said in a press conference. “I don’t ever really know how it’s going to feel until I wake up the next morning, but I’ve been encouraged by the last couple of days, for sure.”

“This was a difficult injury. It’s been a tough several months, but physically, it’s not the worst injury that I’ve had,” Burrow continued. “I’ve been through much, much tougher things physically. So that’s been a positive. I’ve been able to really lift and continue my offseason program kind of the way that it always has been. By the time that came around, I was able to lift and do everything that I needed to in the weight room and conditioning-wise. So, physically and conditioning-wise, I feel really good.”

“That’s something that you just have to battle through if you want to come back from injuries like these,” Burrow concluded. “This isn’t a minor injury by any means. So, I’ve been through it with my knee. I know the pain that is involved in processes like these. I’ve been through it before and we’re kind of toward the end of this now. But we’re going to continue to improve throughout the offseason. The wrist has good days and bad days, just like the knee did. We’re still pretty early — we’ve still got a ways until the season, so we’re going to make sure that we give it the breaks that it needs. We’re going to be smart about it. But on the days that I’m feeling good, I’m going to go.”

Ravens

Regarding the Ravens landing CB Nate Wiggins at No. 30 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous NFL executive who thinks Wiggins slid in the first round because he didn’t compete consistently as wanted but is a culture fit for Baltimore.

“Nate Wiggins was the best cover corner in the draft,” an executive said. “He falls a little because he did not compete as consistently as you’d like, but going into that Baltimore culture, they have to feel good. They are not a team you really question.”

Another executive considers second-round OT Roger Rosengarten as an “underrated pick” and compares him to the Bills’ Spencer Brown. He also thinks third-round EDGE Adisa Isaac was a smart pick.

“Rosengarten is an underrated pick,” another executive said. “He is going to be similar to like Spencer Brown in Buffalo, a starting tackle. They have done a good job developing rushers, too, so I like them taking the Penn State kid (Isaac). Tampa ran in the 4.5s and might have gotten the benefit of the doubt from some because he has length.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh mentioned they are using UDFA DE Joe Evans at OLB but “there’s been talk” about working him at TE and FB as well. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers RB Jayen Warren is a fan of how new OC Arthur Smith runs his meetings in contrast to how former OC Matt Canada did.

“His biggest difference is he’s very interactive in the meetings,” Warren said, via the Not Just Football podcast. “You want to pay attention because he’s gonna call you out if you’re not paying attention. That’s happened a couple times. I think his approach to being the OC is really good.”