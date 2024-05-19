AFC Notes: Najee Harris, Erick All, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

With a historic lineage of Hawkeye tight ends in the NFL, the Bengals selected fourth-round TE Erick All out of Iowa. Cincinnati area scout Christian Sarkisian expressed the team’s belief that All can become the next great Iowa TE in the NFL.

“They talk about him the same way they do all the other Iowa tight ends (Sam LaPorta, George Kittle, etc.),” Sarkisian said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “He was a captain at Michigan, he would have been a captain there if he were there longer. He was really the only offense on that Iowa team this year. He’s a dynamic playmaker, physical run blocker, we are getting a pretty darned polished player once we are ready to roll with him.”

Browns

The Browns signed UDFA WR Ahmarean Brown from South Carolina. (Scott Petrak)

from South Carolina. (Scott Petrak) Browns Northeast area scout Kathleen Wood is moving into a new role as the Scouting/Personnel Assessment and Development for Cleveland, per Neil Stratton.

Steelers

Pittsburgh declined RB Najee Harris‘s fifth-year option this offseason, meaning he is set to hit free agency following the season. Trainer Josh Scott outlined the changes Harris has made this offseason, including his diet, to optimize his performance.

“One of the main things he’s done, personally, was make some big changes to his eating habits,” Scott said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Anytime you’re looking to recomposition your body and drop body fat, that’s going to be the first place you look.”

“Much more durable, much more nimble dropping that maybe eight or 10 pounds, whatever it was, of body fat but then replacing some of that with some good, lean tissue. And that’s really shown in his movement. He’s looking really, really springy; really, really light off the ground; and more agile.”