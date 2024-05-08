AFC Notes: Zach Frazier, Kris Jenkins Jr., Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals considered themselves fortunate that Michigan DT Kris Jenkins Jr. slipped to their pick in the second round, and they were even considering a move up the board for him which would have been starkly out of character for Cincinnati. Jenkins checked every box for the Bengals on and off the field.

“The best thing is that aligns with the way coaches (at Michigan) talk about him,” Bengals director of college scouting Mike Potts said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “Strength coaches, position coach, trainer, academic people. They describe that type of personality and you see it for yourself face to face, look him in the eye, you feel his presence.”

“He’s a really versatile guy. We like how well-rounded his game is,” Potts added. “We think he has some more untapped potential in his body and as a pass rusher.”

Ravens

Ravens director of college scouting David Blackburn believes fourth-round WR Devontez Walker is a downfield threat and can make contested catches.

“He just has vertical explosiveness [and] the ability to get behind coverage, take the top off the defense, make big plays,” Blackburn said, via RavensWire. “He is a threat, and he also does it at his size. He’s not a small guy, and he doesn’t play small downfield. He can put pressure on the defense, and he’s able to make some contested catches downfield. I think that bodes well for our offense and our quarterback. He didn’t really have the week that he wanted in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, but [his] pro day was great, his Combine was great. The thing that I really like most about him is that he’s encountered some athletic adversity in his life, and he’s overcome. And, he’s a really mentally tough kid, as well as physically tough. He works at his craft, and he’s a great teammate. So, outside of those physical traits that he has, he has a lot of intangibles as well.”

Steelers

Steelers rookie C Zach Frazier hopes to live up to the standard of the team’s previous centers.

“Yeah, there’s a rich tradition of great centers here and there’s definitely a high standard for that position,” Frazier said, via Steelers Wire. “And that’s just going to make me work that much harder to uphold that standard and keep that standard.”