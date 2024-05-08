Steelers Signing WR Scotty Miller To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Steelers are signing WR Scotty Miller to a one-year contract.

Miller, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract that included $127,480 guaranteed.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Falcons back in March of 2023.

In 2023, Miller appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 11 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

