Steelers Hosting OL Graham Barton & LB Payton Wilson

Per Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers are hosting Duke OL Graham Barton and North Carolina State LB Payton Wilson for visits on Tuesday.

Wilson, 23, won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Butkus Award in 2023 as both the best defensive player in college football and the best linebacker. He was also a Unanimous All-American selection and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

He played for five seasons at NC State and recorded 402 tackles, 15 sacks, seven interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown.

Barton, 21, was a Second-team All-American in 2023 and was named First-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023. He is viewed as a first-round prospect in the upcoming draft.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Raiders OL Cody Whitehair.

Barton played at Duke for four seasons and appeared in 35 games at tackle.