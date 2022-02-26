Steelers Interviewed Three More Candidates For GM Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they interviewed three more candidates for their general manager vacancy including Ravens director of college scouting Joe Hortiz, 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon and Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Steelers’ GM job:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN’s Louis Riddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt. (Interviewed)

Colts executive Ed Dobbs (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts executive (Interviewed) Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers’ assistant GM Dan Morgan. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of college scouting Joe Hortiz. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon. (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl. (Interviewed)

Hortiz, 47, is in his 19th season with the Ravens and seventh as Baltimore’s director of college scouting. He joined the organization in 1998, spent eight years as a scout before becoming a national scout for three seasons.

He was promoted to director of the college scouting in 2009 before becoming Baltimore’s director of player personnel in 2015.

Carthon, 40, had a brief playing career as a running back with the Colts and Lions from 2004 to 2006. He got his front office start with the Falcons in 2008 as a pro scout.

He joined the Rams in 2012 as their director of player personnel before leaving for his current job with the 49ers as the director of pro personnel in 2017.

We’ll have more information on the Steelers’ GM search as the news is available.