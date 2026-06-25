Steelers Sign DB Ahmari Harvey

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed DB Ahmari Harvey to a contract.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers released DE K.J. Henry.

Harvey, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 17th-ranked safety in the 2021 recruiting class out of Tallahassee, Florida. He committed to Auburn but transferred to Georgia Tech after one year with the Tigers, where he didn’t appear in a game.

He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft but was waived in June.

In his collegiate career, Harvey appeared in 43 games over four years at Georgia Tech. He recorded 121 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 12 passes defended, two fumbles recovered and two forced fumbles.