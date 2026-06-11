Steelers Sign DB Daryl Porter Jr. Among Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Joaquin Davis and DB Daryl Porter to contracts.

In correspondence, the Steelers released LS Cal Adomitis and OL Aiden Williams.

Porter Jr., 24, was a three-star recruit and the 89th-ranked cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He committed to West Virginia but transferred to Miami after two years.

Porter signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent back in April of 2025 but was let go during camp and caught on with the Steelers practice squad. From there, Porter was on and off of the Steelers’ roster.

The Bills re-signed Porter at the end of the 2025 season and brought him back on a futures contract before letting him go in June.

In 2025, Porter was active for one game, but did not record a statistic.