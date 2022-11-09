Steelers Sign K Matthew Wright Off Chiefs Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed K Matthew Wright to their active roster from the Chiefs’ practice squad.

We have signed K Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster from the Kansas City practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/x5En2PKWCl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 9, 2022

That’s an indication Steelers starting K Chris Boswell probably isn’t healthy enough to play this week.

Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster last season.

Wright signed on with the Chiefs practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Wright has appeared in two games for the Chiefs and converted 3-4 field goals and all eight of his extra points.