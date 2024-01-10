Steelers Signing P Brad Wing To PS

Adam Schefter reports that the Steelers are signing P Brad Wing to their practice squad.

Wing, 32, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2013. He later caught on with the Steelers in January of 2014 before later being traded to the Giants in return for a 2016 conditional seventh-round pick.

Wing was entering the third year of his four-year, $7.05 million contract when the Giants released him in March of 2018.

He has bounced on and off of the Steelers practice squad in 2023, being promoted to the active roster twice.

In 2017, Wing appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and totaled 3,741 yards on 95 attempts (39.37 YPA) to go along with nine touchbacks.

In 2023, Wing appeared in two games for the Steelers and punted 11 times for 495 yards, putting three punts inside the 20 with two touchbacks.