Teams Around League Believe Jets Are Team To Beat For Davante Adams

Dianna Russini of The Athletic says her biggest takeaway from speaking with teams around the NFL who are either involved or have checked in a potential trade for Davante Adams is the Jets are believed to be the team that “will get this trade done.”

The Jets have been linked to Adams for well over a year now due to his ties to Aaron Rodgers, so this isn’t a big surprise at this point.

Other teams like Saints, Chiefs and Steelers among others have come up as potential landing spots for Adams. However, it sounds like the Jets are still the team to watch.

The Raiders are reportedly looking for a second-round pick and another asset in return for Adams.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.