Texans Hosting Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner For Top 30 Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are hosting Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner for a top 30 visit ahead of the draft.
Gardner, 21, is one of the prospects in this year’s draft class and could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done.
He did not allow a receiving touchdown in his three years in college and at 6-3 possesses the type of rangy build that some teams will find compelling.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Gardner rated as his No. 10 overall player.
During his three-year college career, Gardner recorded 99 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 16 pass defenses in 33 career games.
