AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, JC Latham, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars UDFA WR Joshua Cephus signed a deal worth $55,000 in guarantees, including a $15,000 signing bonus and $40,000 of his base salary. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans

Pro Football Network’s Adam Caplan mentions the Texans looked into the possibility of trading for WR Stefon Diggs a month before actually pulling the trigger on the deal.

Texans UDFA LB Max Tooley signed for $125,000 guaranteed, $25,000 in a signing bonus, and $100,000 of his base salary. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

The Titans selected OT JC Latham with pick No. 7 on Thursday with some question marks about where he will play his rookie year. Latham played right tackle throughout college, but players drafted this high are usually used on the blindside of the quarterback. Titans GM Ran Carthon and HC Brian Callahan commented on where Latham will play in 2024.

“We’re gonna start him at left tackle. He’s played right tackle at Bama. I know he’s practiced at left tackle, taken reps there, so it’s not foreign to him,” Carthon said, via Terry McCormick of Titan Insider. “He’s gonna start off at left for us.”

“There’s a precedent,” Callahan added. “Guys have played right and played left and made the switch. It’s not super uncommon. We had a comfort level with the player and the athlete and what he’s capable of. Look, having him go to left and start out there, and if he doesn’t feel right and he doesn’t look comfortable there, we can move him back to right. You need tackles, period. So it doesn’t really affect us either way. He’s just a really strong, powerful, big athletic human. There’s not a lot of guys that look like him on earth. We like that.”