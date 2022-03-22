Texans Hosting RB Marlon Mack For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Texans hosted former Colts RB Marlon Mack for a visit on Tuesday.

Reports have indicated Houston wants to add another veteran runner to its backfield and it appears they’re taking a look at Mack.

Mack, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement. He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal.

In 2021, Mack appeared in six games for the Colts and rushed 28 times for 101 yards (3.6 YPC), adding two receptions on five targets for eight yards.