AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline has heard the Colts were high on Texas WR Xavier Worthy even before he ran his record-breaking 40-yard dash at the Combine, and he’s in the mix for them in Round 1.

Houston OT Patrick Paul had an official visit with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson)

Jaguars

Jaguars C Tyler Shatley‘s one-year, $1,377,500 deal includes a $57,500 signing bonus, a base salary of $1,210,000, and a $110,000 roster bonus. (OverTheCap)

Texans

2023 third-round WR Tank Dell had a tremendous rookie season in Houston that was cut short by a broken leg. Texans QB C.J. Stroud mentioned they have worked out together this off-season and commented on his status.

“He looks great,” Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He’s gotten a lot better. Mentally, I think for both of us, really all of the rookies coming into Year Two, everything is starting to slow down, and the wheels aren’t turning so much up in your head. You’re starting to play ball. Being able to throw with him in L.A. was really big.”

Aaron Wilson reports the Texans and DE Dawuane Smoot could revisit a contract following the draft after the veteran’s visit to Houston this week.

could revisit a contract following the draft after the veteran’s visit to Houston this week. Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale‘s one-year, $1.5 million deal includes a $175,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $1,125,000, and a $200,000 roster bonus. (OverTheCap)