Draft Rumors: Joe Alt, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- A few sources have told CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones that the Colts would be a team to watch in a trade for a receiver should one be available.
- NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah said on Twitter that he’s heard Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell could also be a target in a move up.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Colts are among the teams he’s heard have been laying groundwork to potentially move up the board. He’s heard they want a cornerback.
- ESPN’s Matt Miller has heard a lot of smoke connecting the Colts and Texas WR Xavier Worthy in the past week.
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Jaguars are among the teams he’s heard have been laying groundwork to potentially move up the board for a cornerback.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars hosted Notre Dame CB Cam Hart on a pre-draft visit.
Texans
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini expects Texans GM Nick Caserio to at least try to trade back into the first round. Houston’s first pick is at No. 42 after their trade with the Vikings earlier this offseason.
Titans
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer guesses Notre Dame LT Joe Alt will end up with either the Titans or Chargers.
- On Tuesday, Breer added he thinks the Titans could be high enough on Alabama RT JC Latham to take him at No. 7 if Alt is off the board.
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones doesn’t see the Titans trading out of No. 7 overall if Alt or Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is still available.
- If both are gone, Jones could see Tennessee attempt to trade back.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says the Titans could take a receiver if their top tackle target is not on the board at No. 7.
- ESPN’s Matt Miller has heard from sources that LSU WR Malik Nabers would be an option for the Titans.
- Marshall OL Dalton Tucker had a virtual pre-draft meeting with the Titans. (Justin Melo)
