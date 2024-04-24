Texans Hosted DE Dawuane Smoot For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Texans brought in free-agent DE Dawuane Smoot for a visit on Wednesday.

Smoot, 29, was selected with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round by the Jaguars out of Illinois in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,364,160, which includes a signing bonus of $964,160.

Smoot ended up re-signing with the Jaguars on a two-year, $14 million deal and made a base salary of $3.85 million in 2022. He returned to Jacksonville on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.

He’s testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Smoot appeared in 12 games and recorded 10 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.