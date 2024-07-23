AFC Notes: Tyson Campbell, Joe Mixon, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell was heading into a contract season with just a few days left on the extension calendar. NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport believed that Campbell was set to receive one of the more lucrative deals at his position.

“I’m going to call attention to Tyson Campbell, the young corner who I think very quietly has emerged as one of the better young corners in the NFL,” Rapoport said, via SI.com’s John Shipley. “At some point, whether this year, in free agency, whenever, gonna end up being one of the higher-paid corners in the NFL. Stats aren’t great, coverage is great. This is the kind of guy that the Jaguars are going to want to pay and want to build around.”

The following day, Campbell became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history who had not been named to the Pro Bowl, when Rapoport reported he had signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension that includes $53.4 million guaranteed.

Per John Shipley of SI.com, the competition between Jaguars OTs Cam Robinson and Walker Little for the starting LT spot is the most intriguing camp battle to watch.

Texans

After being traded from the Bengals where he appeared in a Super Bowl, Texans RB Joe Mixon believes Houston has the makeup of a legitimate contender that is capable of making a deep run in the postseason.

“I’ve definitely been on a championship team before, and I know what it’s like,” Mixon said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “I know what it takes to get there. I feel like we have — no doubt — we have the best talent that I’ve seen here in a long time. I honestly feel like the team that we have here, I know that we’re ready to go and go for that long run.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans admitted that Mixon may miss “a little time,” but doesn’t envision his absence being a long-term issue.

“Joe may miss a little time but he’ll be fine,” Ryans said, via PFT. “Joe’s one of the toughest competitors we have. He’ll be fine — no issues there.”

The Texans added second-round CB Kamari Lassiter in the draft hoping he can develop into a suitable starter alongside CB Derek Stingley Jr. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans has been impressed by Lassiter through spring practices and is looking forward to fall camp.

“What I have seen from Kamari, is a guy that has been locked in since Day One that he has gotten here,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He has done everything we have asked him to do. Kamari is a guy that doesn’t make the same mistake twice. He is very competitive, he is making plays, he is an instinctive player.”

“I think a lot of guys have been fired up to see what he has been able to do over the past couple of weeks. I am excited to see where he is trending, he is trending in the right direction, and I am excited to see how he comes back and where he starts in training camp.”

Ryans discussed why S Jalen Pitre is getting reps at nickel in camp: “Jalen is very versatile. He’s disruptive when he’s blitzing, in the passing game, in the running game.” (Aaron Wilson)