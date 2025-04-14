AFC Notes: Dyami Brown, Stefon Diggs, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Colts made moves to revamp their secondary by signing CB Charvarius Ward and S Cam Bynum. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who praised their acquisitions of Ward and Bynum but also thinks QB Daniel Jones will wind up winning the starting job.

“Ward is a good player, and Bynum will help them as well, but really it’s about the offense,” one exec said. “I think Daniel Jones is going to be their guy.”

Another executive believes Jones has a chance to be this year’s Sam Darnold but questions if GM Chris Ballard needs Anthony Richardson to win the job for his own security.

“Jones has a chance to be the next Sam Darnold, but I wonder if that would be good for everyone there,” the executive said. “Does the GM (Chris Ballard) need Richardson to win the job? The watch is on for Daniel.”

One more executive still thinks Indianapolis needs to make big adjustments to their cornerbacks and pass rushers.

“I think corner is still a big-time need for them,” the executive said. “Jaylon Jones played OK last year, you have JuJu (Brents), who missed all last year, and Kenny Moore is 30 years old. At this point, upgrading the pass rush might help their secondary as much as anything would.”

The Colts signed TE Mo Alie-Cox to a one-year, $2.2 million deal. (Aaron Wilson)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said WR Dyami Brown is a player who can run and be a threat at all levels of the passing game for them.

Texans

Former Houston WR Stefon Diggs signed with the Patriots despite the Texans expressing their desire to retain the veteran. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans explained what they will miss the most in Diggs’ absence.

“It was a pleasure working with Stefon,” Ryans said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “He’s one of the best competitors I’ve been around. He brought a ton of great energy to practice. He’s a worker. He loves to work. Being a veteran guy, he showed up every day playing hard in practice and showing up in the games. You could count on him on third downs, especially in those critical moments.”

To replace Diggs, the Texans traded for Jaguars WR Christian Kirk. Ryans spoke highly about Kirk and believes he will be a reliable target for QB C.J. Stroud.

“I love Christian. His speed is the one thing that jumps out about him. He’s a fast player. He’s made a lot of nice plays in the slot, running the deep routes in the slot or it’s the option routes of winning on third down. So, I’m excited to see what he brings on third down. I think he can really open up a lot of options for us on third down, especially from the inside position,” Ryans said. “I think he’ll be a friendly target for C.J. [Stroud].”