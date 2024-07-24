AFC Notes: Cam Akers, DeAndre Hopkins, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars announced the following personnel staff hires: Tom Gamble as senior personnel executive; Chris Ash as pro scout; Corey Peters and Josh Scobey as college scouts; Mimi Bolden-Morris , Austin Leake, and Max Rosenthal as scouting assistants; Tara Goolsby as player finance and football administration assistant; Savannah Reier as manager of player and personnel relations.

Texans

Texans rookie RB Jawhar Jordan is happy to be in a position where he is being mentored by veteran running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce ahead of his first season.

“It’s been a blessing. honestly, the transition has been very well,” Jordan told Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. “As far as the offense. we ran a similar offense at Louisville, so as far as that it’s been smooth. I think the biggest thing is being here, being present, being where I’m at, and realizing I’m with these guys now. I’m a pro as well and I look up to Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, and a lot of these guys. At the end of the day, I’m here and I’m trying to get to where they’re at.”

Jordan compared the offense he played in at Louisville to the one being used by OC Bobby Slowik in Houston.

“The outside zone scheme, they throw the running back the ball,” Jordan mentioned. “Just getting out and being versatile out of the backfield, lining up out wide and the zone scheme, it definitely fits me and I’m able to advertise what I can do, 4.3 speed, it’s like I don’t really get to talk too much about it with people. I’m all about knowing what I can do and showing what I can do. People think that I’m slow or that I’m fast, that’s their opinion. I use my actions to speak for myself…I think my game is versatile. I’m a strong runner. I see the holes well. I’ve got speed, too, and a little bit of wiggle. Once I get the ball in my hand, I’m a threat.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans told reporters he liked the production and speed that Jordan brings over from his time at Louisville, adding that he could provide special teams value as a kick returner.

“We really like the juice that he has out of the backfield,” Ryans said. “Think he can make plays with tremendous speed. We’re looking to add some speed to our backfield. We think he provides that for us. He also provides some special teams value, as well, as a returner. Really excited about the role that he’s shown that he was able to do at Louisville and excited about seeing him come in and compete here.”

The Texans signed RB Cam Akers to a one-year, $1.2925 million contract with $167,500 guaranteed in a signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

