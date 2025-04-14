Washington State WR Kyle Williams Has Nine ’30’ Visits

Washington State WR Kyle Williams currently has nine top-30 visits scheduled with teams.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Williams has scheduled or taken visits with:

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Williams, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 102nd-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of Inglewood, California. He committed to UNLV and was the sixth-ranked recruit in their 2020 class.

After three seasons with UNLV, Williams entered the transfer portal when his coach was fired. He committed to Washington State where he spent the remainder of his collegiate career and led the team in receiving in 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Williams as the No. 12 receiver and No. 91 overall player in the class with a third-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Williams appeared in and started 50 games over five seasons. He recorded 248 receptions for 3,608 yards (14.5 YPC) and 29 touchdowns.