AFC Notes: Liam Coen, Stefon Diggs, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said that the team’s offensive line needed improvement and was asked if he felt the team had addressed the need in free agency.

“Yes, physical is a mass and size issue, but it’s also a mentality,” Coen said at the league meeting. “It’s also the way it’s coached, the way it’s taught, the way it’s preached. I’m kind of holding off on evaluating that part. Do I think we’ve got competition and depth? Absolutely. I think we’ve got some good, sound, solid players that are going to help elevate that floor. But let’s go wait and see what it truly looks like when we actually go and compete and do things the way that we’re going to do them.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans revealed that he wanted WR Stefon Diggs to return to Houston, but the veteran ended up signing a big deal with the Patriots instead.

“It was a pleasure working with Stefon,” Ryans said at the NFL owners meetings. “He’s one of the best competitors I’ve been around. He brought a ton of great energy to practice. He’s a worker. He loves to work. Being a veteran guy, he showed up every day playing hard in practice and showing up in the games. You could count on him on third downs, especially in those critical moments.”

“For me, it’s always tough anytime you see any guys go down. Stef, being one of our top players on the team, seeing him go down noncontact,” Ryans added. “It was really difficult to see and he’s been working hard in the offseason. We don’t want to get rid of good players. Stef is a good player. It’s hard to see him go. [We] wanted to get him back, it didn’t work out that way. Wishing him well in New England.”

Titans

Former Titans DB Quandre Diggs told Miami QB Cam Ward, who is his cousin, that he would love playing in Tennessee.

“I told him he would love it,” Diggs said, via the team’s website. “I told him that it’s a place that’s seeking a good football team, and I think with Cally (Brian Callahan) and (DC) Dennard (Wilson) and all the guys, I think I’s going to be a good transition for him.”

Diggs said that Ward will bring a competitive spirit and is everything that you would want in a quarterback.

“He’s a competitive freak,” Diggs said of Ward. “He is one of the guys you would love to go to war with. Everything you can think of in a quarterback, he does that. I am proud to see his growth, and continuing to be the man he is becoming.” I don’t think there’s nothing he can’t handle, coming from where he’s come from, the route he’s had to take. It’s been totally than other people’s route. Everything he has been through, he has put the work in and he’s ready to do the work. He’s a competitive freak and he just wants to be the best.”