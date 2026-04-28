Saints Hosting Free Agent CB Martin Emerson Jr. For Visit

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Saints are hosting former Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. for a free agent visit on Tuesday.

Emerson also took a visit with Houston. He’s coming off a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.

Emerson, 25, was a third-round pick of the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $5,471,290 rookie deal through 2025 and made a base salary of $3,606,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Emerson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 80 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five passes defended.