Saints Hosting Free Agent CB Martin Emerson Jr. For Visit

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Saints are hosting former Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. for a free agent visit on Tuesday.
Emerson also took a visit with Houston. He’s coming off a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.
Emerson, 25, was a third-round pick of the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $5,471,290 rookie deal through 2025 and made a base salary of $3,606,000 in 2025.
In 2024, Emerson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 80 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five passes defended.
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