Texans Hosting Free Agent CB Martin Emerson Jr. For Visit

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Texans are hosting CB Martin Emerson Jr. on a free agent visit.

Browns GM Andrew Berry recently said he doesn’t expect Emerson back, as the former third-round pick suffered a torn Achilles last training camp and is looking for a chance to start at outside corner.

Emerson, 25, was a third-round pick of the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $5,471,290 rookie deal through 2025 and made a base salary of $3,606,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Emerson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 80 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five passes defended.