Browns Don’t Expect To Re-Sign CB Martin Emerson Despite Interest

Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. remains on the free agent market after his rookie deal expired, as he works back from a torn Achilles that sidelined him in 2025.

At the league meetings, Browns GM Andrew Berry spoke about Emerson, and said they would love to have him back. However, Berry said they are understanding that Emerson is looking to compete for a starting job as an outside corner, which could be tough in Cleveland with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell in the fold.

“Selfishly would love to have him back. I think we’re also realistic that with MJ and the injury that he’s coming off of, to reach his personal goals, he’s also got to be in a position where he has maybe a strong opportunity to compete for a starting spot,” Berry said, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “That’s probably a little bit harder with how we’re configured with Denzel [Ward] and Tyson [Campbell]. But certainly if that changes … we’d love to have him back.”

Emerson, 25, was a third-round pick of the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $5,471,290 rookie deal through 2025 and made a base salary of $3,606,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Emerson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 80 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five passes defended.